Nolte: Far-Left NBC News Sobs Over Thirteen Federal Workers Laid Off by DOGE

If there is one rule that the far-left, such as those at NBC News, enforce, it’s that any cut to government (except national defense) must be portrayed as a disaster.

It doesn’t matter how small the cut. It doesn’t matter how necessary the cut. It doesn’t matter how redundant it was before the cut. When it comes to the left and their allies in the corporate media, any government cut of any size for any reason is either a human rights crisis, the first step towards an imminent government collapse, or both.

Before we get to the main story, I have questions…

How many of you have been laid off?

How many of you know those who have been laid off?

How many people do you know who have faced layoffs?

Last question…

In a country of nearly 350 million people, how many people do you think are laid off each and every day?

My point is that unless it’s a high-profile CEO or a high-level government official, layoffs are as common as fender benders, remote controls that need new batteries, and clogged kitchen sinks. In other words, layoffs are not news.

Nevertheless…

“Thirteen federal workers who were laid off during the DOGE cuts told NBC News they struggled to find work, had to move or took major pay cuts after their agencies were gutted,” reads NBC’s naked and sweatily desperate propaganda. These thirteen former federal employees and contractors were laid off during the DOGE job cuts or took the ‘Fork in the Road’ buyout offered by Elon Musk.

As of today, “Seven are unemployed, two are re-employed but making far less than they previously did, two have side hustles, and four have moved to find work.”

Let’s pause here to focus on something NBC deliberately glides over…

Those of you who have been laid off… How many of you were offered buyouts?

Those of you who know people who have been laid off, how many of those people were offered buyouts?

Over nearly 50 years of working, I have been fired or laid off at least a dozen times, and never once was I offered any kind of severance or buyout. Why? Because I have always lived in the Real World.

I once worked for a company that got bought out. The branch where I worked had about 75 employees. One day, corporate came in and laid off at least 50 or 60. There was no severance. There were no buyouts. Why? Because we all lived in the Real World.

Get a load of this…

“WellFed, an organization that supports former federal workers, estimates just 25 percent of its members have found new jobs,” reports NBC News. ”OneAID, an organization of former USAID workers and their implementing partners, estimates at least 50 percent of its membership is still unemployed.”

Did you know that whole organizations exist to support laid-off federal workers? I never dreamt such a thing existed because no organization ever considered me precious enough to support me after a layoff.

Buyouts.

Organizational help.

Fawning media coverage.

Federal workers sure got it good.

Here comes the sob story…

“Months of unsuccessful job applications have chipped away at their mental health.”

Well, maybe if your mental health is that fragile, you should not be working in government. Just a thought.

“Other federal workers have struggled to access health care and housing after losing their jobs.” Yes, millions of Normal People can testify to that, but NBC doesn’t care about Normal People, especially if they are laid-off coal workers.

One of the thirteen told NBC News that getting fired damaged her “feelings of self-worth as a professional.”

Do we really want people this emotionally fragile and unable to cope working in government? I don’t think so.

Elsewhere in the story, other former federal employees complain about how their new job doesn’t pay as much as their government job. So someone lost their job and took another job for less pay. Please do stop the presses.

My issue here is not so much the thirteen, but a fake news outlet that treats the bureaucrat class as though it were something special, as though it were a protected group that should never have to go through what Normal People go through.

Losing your job sucks. Believe me, I know. But my point is that SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE. Yes, it can take time to find a new job. Yes, oftentimes, that new job isn’t as sweet as the old one.

In the real world, that’s called life.

To a corrupt NBC eager to bloat the federal government, that’s pimped as news.