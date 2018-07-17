WATCH: CEO Gives His Car to Employee Who Walked 20 Miles to Work

A CEO of a moving company rewarded an employee with a car after the dedicated worker walked 20 miles the night before his first day of work on Sunday to ensure he would show up on time.

Walter Carr began his journey from Homewood, Alabama, to Pelham, Alabama, at midnight after his car broke down that evening, WIAT reported.

He walked at least 14 miles until the police stopped him at 4 a.m., listened to his story, and took him to breakfast before driving him the rest of the way to his job site.

Carr arrived at his job site before his colleagues to help a client move their belongings. The client, Jenny Hayden Lamey, heard about Carr’s ordeal from the police officer who drove him.

She asked Carr if he wanted to rest before moving the family’s belongings, but he respectfully declined her offer and got right to work moving several items.

“I asked Walter if he wanted to go upstairs and rest until everyone else arrived,” said Lamey in a Facebook post. “He declined and said he could go ahead and get started.”

Lamey’s post about the move quickly went viral on Facebook, and eventually got the attention of Bellhops moving company CEO Luke Marklin.

Marklin tweeted Sunday that he was happy to “be on the same team” as Carr and announced he would personally thank him later in the week.

This is an incredible story. The grit and heart Walter showed defines Bellhops' culture precisely. I'm really proud to be on the same team as Walter… we set a high bar on service and he just raised it. Look forward to thanking him in person this week. https://t.co/Fr4ytu5CM1 — Luke Marklin (@LukeMarklin) July 15, 2018

WIAT reported that Marklin kept his promise Monday and gave Carr his personal vehicle—a 2014 Ford Escape. Lamey also set up a GoFundMe page to thank Carr for his tireless efforts and help him with his car troubles.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraising page raised more than $10,000.