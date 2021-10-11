VIDEO: Several Tornadoes Reported in Oklahoma, Thousands Lose Power

Almost 5,000 people in Oklahoma were without power Monday after intense storms and multiple suspected tornadoes swept through the area overnight.

“The National Weather Service will head out Monday to determine how many tornadoes touched down in the Sooner State. In many areas, trees and power lines were damaged, while in Coweta, a Tulsa suburb, buildings were hit,” NBC News reported.

Coweta Public Schools canceled its classes for Monday, noting authorities were surveying storm damage on campuses, the outlet continued:

The roof at one school was damaged, as were some homes and and apartment complex in the area, according to Coweta police. No injuries were reported. Many areas were also lashed by hail. Baseball-sized hail shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City. In Ponca City, 2-inch hail was reported, according to the weather service.

In an update Monday morning, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) said less than 5,000 customers remained without service, but crews were working to restore every customer: SERVICE UPDATE as of 7:00AM October 11, 2021: Our crews worked throughout the night in response to damage from last… Posted by OG&E on Monday, October 11, 2021 Authorities said at least 10 tornadoes were confirmed in Oklahoma on Sunday, four of which were recorded in the metro area, Oklahoma’s News 4 reported. “Hail damage has also been reported throughout the metro, including 2″-3″ hail stones recorded near Norman,” the outlet continued. The Associated Press (AP) shared video footage of a damaged gas station in Shawnee but said there was no immediate word regarding deaths or injuries: Photos showed damaged buildings and a car crushed beneath a fallen tree: #TakeALook: With the sun up we’re getting a better look at storm damage in Anadarko.

The front office of a lumber yard, a storage building and a day care all saw significant damage here in this area.#okwx @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/km1YGGq6pb — Wayne Stafford (@WayneStaffordTV) October 11, 2021 #TakeALook: This morning we’re in Anadarko, OK and we’re seeing a lot of tree damage and power outages through out the town.

This massive tree crushed this car right here.#okwx@OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/ovdC71FRaP — Wayne Stafford (@WayneStaffordTV) October 11, 2021 News 9 posted a video of an apparent tornado touching down in Kiowa County on Sunday: The severe weather also brought heavy rainfall, lightning, and winds to areas of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Texas, according to the NBC report, and more stormy weather is in the forecast.

Severe storms are a possibility Monday in areas of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and an additional round is predicted for Tuesday in Kansas and Oklahoma, according to the Storm Prediction Center.