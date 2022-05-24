Weather Officials Urge Caution as Super Tornado Strikes Texas

A super tornado touched down in North Texas and has moved across the state, according to reports, as weather officials have started to tell residents to take caution, stay indoors, and keep to tornado protocols.

The National Weather Service (NWS) sent a warning out saying, “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” following pictures and videos seen online of a “dangerous large tornado” near Morton, Texas.

A very dangerous large tornado is on the ground north of Morton. https://t.co/vB7Bu1ZWuM — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2022

According to NWS Lubbock, the storm saw “half dollar size” hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A line of thunderstorms is moving across Bailey, Parmer, and Castro County with the strongest part of this line approaching Muleshoe. Hail up to half dollar size and 70 mph wind gusts will be possible. #txwx pic.twitter.com/j9NRv2OAMt — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2022

Here is a view of the storm that has just impacted Levelland. This storm will continue to move to the east at 15 mph generally tracking along and north of Highway 114. https://t.co/KmSj6DQgkC — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 24, 2022

Fox News reported, “Authorities urged residents to avoid windows and, if they are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, to move to the nearest stable structure.”

The same warning said residents need to “protect yourself from flying debris,” acknowledging that damage to vehicles, trees, and rooftops could be circulating from the gusts of wind.

There have so far been no reports of residents being injured or killed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also not declared a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service warned that tornadoes are “extremely difficult” at night and tried to deter residents from depending on their sight and hearing to detect if a tornado is close.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.