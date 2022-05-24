Weather Officials Urge Caution as Super Tornado Strikes Texas

SOUTH OF DIMMITT, TX - JUNE 2: A tornado strikes the landscape south of Dimmitt, Texas, 02 June 1995. (Photo credit should read HARALD RICHTER/AFP via Getty Images)
HARALD RICHTER/AFP via Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

A super tornado touched down in North Texas and has moved across the state, according to reports, as weather officials have started to tell residents to take caution, stay indoors, and keep to tornado protocols.

The National Weather Service (NWS) sent a warning out saying, “TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” following pictures and videos seen online of a “dangerous large tornado” near Morton, Texas.

According to NWS Lubbock, the storm saw “half dollar size” hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Fox News reported, “Authorities urged residents to avoid windows and, if they are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, to move to the nearest stable structure.”

The same warning said residents need to “protect yourself from flying debris,” acknowledging that damage to vehicles, trees, and rooftops could be circulating from the gusts of wind.

There have so far been no reports of residents being injured or killed. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also not declared a state of emergency.

The National Weather Service warned that tornadoes are “extremely difficult” at night and tried to deter residents from depending on their sight and hearing to detect if a tornado is close.

