Roofs were ripped off buildings, trees were uprooted, flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and thousands were left without power overnight as a “mega cluster” of tornadoes touched down in at least four areas in and around Chicago on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, eight funnels were seen touching down in four counties in northeastern Illinois, home to the state’s heaviest population and the locale of the City of Chicago, the Daily Mail reported.

The dangerous conditions shut down both of Chicago’s major airports, Midway and O’Hare, as tornadoes were reported popping up across the region.

Indeed, a tornado was reported forming right by an O’Hare runway, sending travelers fleeing to the facility’s underground walkways for safety, the Mail added in a separate report.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down near O’Hare at around 7:00 p.m. and did not rule out others that were not reported.

The view from Chicago Midway Airport as a tornado-warned storm pushed through moments ago. Over 1.7 million people in the Chicago area were included within this tornado warning. Video sent in by: Taylor Mobley#weather #tornado #stormhour #ilwx #wx pic.twitter.com/DO56S1lBza — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) July 12, 2023

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area,” the service reported last evening.

A video posted to social media showed hundreds of people crammed into the airport’s underground walkways.

The line of storms that engulfed the airport was extensive.

As NBC Chicago Meteorologist Brant Miller was showing a live view of storms over O'Hare Airport, footage showed a tornado form above the airport in real time pic.twitter.com/ECJFhKqRik — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) July 13, 2023

Trees were overturned in the area in and around the Windy City as well.

Countryside, IL. Ransacked the entire subdivision where I live. Still no power to the area. #Tornado #chicagotornado pic.twitter.com/NWNDdBOOXf — Stacious (@StaciousMusic) July 13, 2023

And at least one building collapsed during the storm:

A tornado near O'Hare canceled hundreds of flights, and the roofs were torn off a suburban apartment building and hotel. https://t.co/UYbrO2lGI3 — Geneva Patch (@PatchGeneva) July 13, 2023

Funnel clouds formed all around the city, from north to west to south, as residents uploaded hundreds of videos showing tornadoes touching down.

Tornado in Chicago literally 20 feet from me pic.twitter.com/jwwmRWzxrk — Tyler (@t72320334) July 13, 2023

Video shows funnel clouds forming into a tornado in a suburb west of Chicago on Wednesday – as a rainbow appears right next to it. https://t.co/Y7icRSagrZ pic.twitter.com/iLjJoKJdDM — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2023

View from Chicago Highlands golf club in Westchester, IL this evening during a tornado warning. @WGNNews Video courtesy: Paul Schlimm pic.twitter.com/1RfLS57PzX — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) July 13, 2023

