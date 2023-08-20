Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) declared a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall on the Baja California peninsula in northwestern Mexico on Sunday afternoon as officials warned of dangerous flooding in the area and the Southwest United States. Lombardo’s office said current forecast models predict severe weather across the state of Nevada.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency due to the imminent impact of [Tropical Storm] Hilary across the state. My administration will continue to work diligently with state, federal, tribal, and local partners in preparation and response to this severe weather event,” Lombardo said in a statement. “[Tropical Storm] Hilary represents a serious threat to our communities, and once again, I implore all Nevadans to prepare for flooding, remain vigilant, and to follow all guidance from state and local emergency officials.”

BREAKING NEWS:

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat from Hurricane Hilary, as current forecast models predict severe weather across the State of Nevada. More here: https://t.co/XvKPVb7IFL pic.twitter.com/YcOlx4oKeb — KTVN 2 News (@KTVN) August 20, 2023

The declaration followed Lombardo’s decision to activate 100 Nevada National Guardsmen to Southern Nevada earlier this weekend. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also deployed staff on Saturday to help with response efforts, including an Incident Management Team.

“As a result of the anticipated rainfall from [Tropical Storm] Hilary, flash flooding, rockslides, mudslides, and washouts are expected to cause significant damage to state infrastructure and public and private property,” Lombardo’s office wrote.