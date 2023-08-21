Video Shows Sand Canyon Road Collapsing After Heavy Rainfall in California

Heavy rainfall caused part of Sand Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, California, to collapse as a result of Hilary, which has been downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after ravaging Southern California.

“AVOID THE AREA: Due to road damage, please drive with caution going NB on Sand Canyon Road near Soledad Canyon Road,” Santa Clarita City posted on social media with an accompanying video showing the side of the road collapsing.

“Additionally, one lane going WB on Soledad Canyon Road between Oaks Springs Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road will be shut down for debris removal,” the update added.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sand Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and Silver Saddle Circle is CLOSED. Additionally, WB Soledad Canyon Road at Oak Springs Canyon Road is also closed due to staff removing debris from the public right-of-way. Please avoid the areas and drive with caution!

Please visit https://t.co/F38a7fPFeQ for a full list of emergency road closures.

Yikes! This road shoulder collapsed during heavy rain and flooding yesterday in Santa Clarita, CA! Flash flooding also closed others sections due to debris. #Hilary #CAwx

The road collapse comes as Southern California begins to recover from the storm, which brought historic rainfall to the region, triggering mudslides and debris flow, the latter of which has some California residents essentially trapped in their homes.

Cathedral City, California, Fire Chief Michael Contreras told CNN Monday that they had freed seven individuals who were trapped as the result of the storm, adding that teams are going “house-to-house and making sure that the people who want to get out can get out.”

“Right now, they are trapped for all intents and purposes,” he said.

“If you don’t need to get out, give us some time, and we will get the tractors and the manpower, and we will clear the streets,” he added.