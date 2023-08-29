The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is warning of storm surges of 10–15 feet in some areas of Florida as hurricane Idalia makes landfall, warning residents of “destructive life-threatening winds” across the state.

“Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 feet above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between Aucilla River and Yankeetown, Florida,” the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 11 a.m. update of the storm reads, warning that “life-threatening storm surge inundation” is likely for portions of the Gulf Coast.

8/29 11am EDT: Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 feet above ground level & destructive waves from Hurricane #Idalia are expected somewhere between Aucilla River & Yankeetown, FL. Residents should urgently follow evacuation orders from local officials. pic.twitter.com/0aQwBKKP1D — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 29, 2023

Further, the NHC warns of the potential for “destructive life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast.”

11 AM EDT 29 Aug #Idalia strengthens, with catastrophic storm surge expected in the Big Bend region. Residents in these areas should follow any advice or evacuation orders given by local officials. Make sure to stay informed with latest updates at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/MkORCjjpi6 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023

However, the NHC warns that strong winds will also affect other portions of the state outside of the west coast, spreading inland up to northern Florida and southern Georgia as well. It urges residents in these area to “be prepared for long-duration power outages.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to that point during Tuesday morning’s briefing on the storm, noting that 25,000 linemen are ready to go with “more on the way.” He estimated that there will ultimately be between 30,000 and 40,000 linemen ready to respond.

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Update on Hurricane Idalia From Tallahassee Florida https://t.co/twkUFKH7Ts — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 29, 2023

Currently, a large portion of the west coast of Florida is under a Hurricane Warning or Tropical Storm Warning, but the Tropical Storm warning also spans all the way to portions of the east coast of the state as well.