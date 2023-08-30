Eleven people aboard a Delta Airlines flight were taken to the hospital Tuesday due to injuries caused by “severe turbulence.”

The plane was flying into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Milan, Italy, ANF reported. There were 151 passengers aboard the plane and 14 crew members. Both crew members and passengers suffered from injuries; however none of the injuries sustained were life threatening.

Turbulence began to occur when the flight was 40 miles northeast of the airport, CNN reported. A severe storm had hit the Atlanta area.

Delta Airlines released a statement regarding the incident.

Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday. Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to [the] hospital.

The airline provided food and lodging accommodations as well as rebooking for passengers after the plane had landed.

Breitbart News reported in March seven people aboard a flight headed to Germany were hospitalized when “significant turbulence” hit the plane, causing newspapers and plastic cups to litter the aisles.

Injuries caused by turbulence are rare, NPR News reported

From 2009 to 2021, there were 30 passengers and 116 crew members seriously injured because of turbulence out of the millions of people who fly every year, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.

The FAA defines serious injuries as those that require hospitalization for more than 48 hours, or result in fractured bones, severe muscle or tendon damage, harm to internal organs or second- or third-degree burns. Airlines aren’t required to report more minor injuries, meaning the total number of injuries is underreported.

Majority of those injured by turbulence were reportedly not wearing a seat belt, were in the bathroom, or were walking in the aisle.