Tennessee Helene Aftermath: 12 People Confirmed Dead, 15 Still Missing

At least twelve Tennesseeans are dead and 15 are still considered missing after Hurricane Helene’s devastating floods, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) said Sunday.

The fatalities were confirmed by the state’s department of health, which reported that two occurred in Cocke County, one in Greene County, one in Knox County, one in Johnson County, five in Unicoi County, and two in Washington County

An additional three people are missing in Carter County, six in Greene County, three in Unicoi County, and three in Washington County.

Helene’s death toll has risen to at least 232 across six states, according to the latest numbers from CNN.

North Carolina was hit the hardest, with a loss of 117 people.

South Carolina has had 48 confirmed deaths, Georgia has 33, Florida has 20, and Virginia has two.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R–TN) said officials are “working around the clock” to help those in need.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for residents across East Tennessee, and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones and to those whose loved ones remain missing,” the lawmaker said. “We are working around the clock to ensure every Tennessean affected has access to the federal resources they need as we recover from this devastating tragedy.”