Missouri Firefighter, 16, Dies While Responding to Flood Rescue

A 16-year-old Missouri firefighter is being mourned by his community after dying while attempting a rescue during the widespread flooding late last week, officials said.

Chevy Gall, a student at Union High School in Franklin County, was responding to a reported water rescue in his personal vehicle on Friday when he was critically injured in a crash with another car, Missouri State Highway Patrol authorities told First Alert 4.

The teen, who was a volunteer with the Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District, was transported to Mercy Washington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Calling the incident “a fire chief’s worst nightmare,” Chief Terry Feth said the district is “heartbroken by the loss of one of our own” in a Friday evening Facebook post.

“Chevy died while answering the call to help others. Our entire department is grieving, as we mourn with Chevy’s family, friends, and our fellow first responders during this incredibly difficult time,” Feth added.

Several other local fire departments and first responders, including the New Haven Ambulance District, the Valley Park Fire Protection District, the Eureka Fire Protection District, and Pattonville Fire Protection District joined in giving Gall a dignified transfer:

Today your #Pattonville Paramedic/FireFighters participated in a dignified transfer salute for fallen firefighter Chevy Gall. Volunteer firefighter Gall was on his way to a water rescue call in Franklin county when he was involved in a vehicle accident and was killed. Multiple agencies lined the 270 overpass with a flag raise while fallen firefighter Gall was transferred to Washington, MO. Rest in Peace, Volunteer firefighter Gall. #WhateverItTakes￼￼ Posted by Pattonville Fire Protection District on Sunday, April 6, 2025

Today our members paid respect to Firefighter Chevy Gall. Firefighter Gall died responding to a water rescue call. He… Posted by Valley Park Professional Firefighters Community Outreach on Sunday, April 6, 2025

The other individual involved in the crash, which took place near 3948 Highway 50 in Beaufort, was treated for minor injuries, according to Emissourian.

Gall’s family voiced their gratitude for the outpouring of support in a statement obtained by the outlet:

We want to express our deepest thanks to the bystanders who stopped to lend aid at the crash scene, the members of the Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District, and the Gerald Ambulance District for their support, care, and compassion. Chevy was proud to serve his community, and we are shattered by his loss.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, officials said.

Footage shared on social media shows the severe flooding in Missouri and in other midwestern and southern states after storms wreaked havoc across the U.S. last week and over the weekend:

The death toll as a result of the floods and tornadoes is at least 20, Breitbart News reported late on Sunday.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, D.C. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.