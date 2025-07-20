Russian Tsunami Fails to Materialize After 7.4 Ocean Temblor

A tsunami warning for the Russian peninsula was issued after two earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, struck in the nearby Pacific Ocean on Sunday.

The tsunami threat was initially announced for coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula and for Hawaii, ABC reported, but was later canceled according to both Russian and U.S. agencies that track such events.

The New York Post reported:

The larger quake was at a depth of 12 miles and was 89 miles east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, according to the US Geological Survey. A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

There was no immediate news of casualties, according to the Post.