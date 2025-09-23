Forecasters Warn of Possible Double Hurricane in Coming Days

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of two tropical disturbances that could turn into storms within the week.

One storm, titled Invest 94L, will form off coast of Florida, while the other, Invest93L, has been forming in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and could move towards the Carolinas by the end of the week.

The Daily Mail reported: Currently around 1,000 miles from the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean, Invest 93L has a 90 percent chance of turning into a tropical cyclone, a powerful, spinning storm with strong winds and rain that forms over warm oceans. Meteorologists added that the two storm systems appear to be forming only days apart from each other, meaning they might reach the East Coast around the same time if both keep a steady path to the US mainland.

Double Atlantic storms rarely occur, and many often merge and weaken before hitting land.

Forecasters refer to these weather patterns as tropical waves; they often start as areas of showers and thunderstorms that move from across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa or the Indian Ocean.

Storm watchers remain more concerned with the storm forming off the coast of Florida.

“This second wave currently has a high chance of developing during the middle to latter part of this week,” AccuWeather’s head hurricane expert, Alex DaSilva, said.

DaSilva said that the currents in the Atlantic could push the storm towards Bermuda, which recently felt the brunt of Hurricane Gabrielle.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season has remained relatively quiet and has underperformed forecasters’ predictions.

Forecasters tracked 19 days between the end of Tropical Storm Fernand and Gabrielle, which was the longest stretch there were no named storms during hurricane season in the Atlantic since 1992, when Americans were able to recover for 19 days after Hurricane Andrew hit Florida.