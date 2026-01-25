Three Found Dead on NYC Streets amid Harsh Winter Storm

Three people lost their lives Saturday in New York City as a harsh winter storm sweeps the South, Midwest, and Northeast.

The winter temperatures had dropped into the teens when officials found the three deceased individuals, two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan, NBC New York reported Saturday.

“None of the bodies had physical signs of trauma and investigators suspected each died from weather-related circumstances, according to sources familiar with the matter,” the outlet said.

One victim was a 67-year-old man found on a sidewalk on 3rd Avenue, the second was a man in his 30s found on an outdoor staircase along Warren Street, and the third was a woman in her 60s found outside in Canarsie.

Law enforcement told the New York Post the three still unidentified people were believed to be homeless and the medical examiner will determine their causes of death.

“The city instituted Code Blue days to get homeless people off the street when the temperature drops below freezing. Shelters accept all individuals without regular intake procedures, and drop-in centers stay open 24 hours,” the Post stated.

Winter Storm Fern is affecting 220 million people, blanketing areas of the United States with ice and snow, the Weather Channel reported Sunday.

RELATED: Empty Shelves Spotted at Walmart in Front Royal, Virginia, Ahead of Storm of the Century

The outlet said it was a “long-lasting” storm, and “Widespread dangerous travel will linger for days and ‘catastrophic’ ice accumulations in the South are leading to widespread power outages and tree damage, according to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.”

NBC News reported Saturday that at least 17 states had declared a state of emergency as people hunkered down to endure the frigid cold. The outlet’s video showed the harsh conditions with highways in Texas covered in ice and barely any cars on the roadways due to people staying home:

In regard to the dangerous weather conditions in New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) announced Saturday evening that at least five people had died.