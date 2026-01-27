VIDEO: Millions Recovering from Harsh Winter Storm as ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Threatens East Coast

People in several states across the nation are recovering from a long-lasting winter blast that took out power with ice, snow, and freezing rain.

Utility workers are working to restore power after the storm hit the Midwest, South, and the Northeast, but another winter shock is on its way, Fox Weather reported Tuesday.

“FOX Weather meteorologists say America’s next big weathermaker could be just days away — another major winter storm — somewhere along the East Coast,” the outlet said.

As of Tuesday, at least 34 people had reportedly died due to the storm, according to USA Today. The dangerous weather brought frigid temperatures, snow, and ice to numerous states and has caused the roads to be hazardous.

The incoming East Coast storm could become a “bomb cyclone” with heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding, according to the Weather Channel.

“It’s a scary sounding phrase, but it turns out bomb cyclones happen about once a year off the East Coast in the colder months, feeding off the sharp contrast between cold air over land moving over the warmer ocean,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, over 500,000 people are still without power across the South as the temperatures remain low, Today reported on Tuesday.

“We cannot cook anything, you know. We cannot do anything right now. We are paralyzed, to be honest with you,” one man told a reporter.

In Tennessee, neighbors encountered another danger of tree branches falling under the weight of the heavy ice. As the roads are still slick with ice, officials have asked people to stay home if at all possible:

Authorities issued extreme cold warnings for 173 million people on Tuesday in areas hit hard by the storm, NBC News reported.

“The National Weather Service said temperatures would remain well below normal levels for the rest of this week and into the next, with “life-threatening” wind chills dropping conditions to minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday night in the upper Ohio Valley. Around 80% of the U.S. population is expected to experience below freezing temperatures over the next week,” the report said.