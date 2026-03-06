Meteorologists say millions of Americans need to stay on alert as a dangerous storm system is sweeping across the heart of the United States on Friday.

In the path of the system are Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, states which could see wind gusts of up to 80 mph, hail, and possibly tornadoes.

Severe weather already produced damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes from Texas to Kansas Thursday night, according to AccuWeather.

People living in mobile homes are especially at risk, with the fatality rate in mobile homes 15 to 20 times the rate in conventional homes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Severe Storms Laboratory. People in manufactured (prefabricated) homes are also at a higher risk than those in conventional homes.

Highway travel can also be deadly.

In northern Oklahoma, a Fairview mother, 47, and her daughter, 13, were killed in their vehicle on Highway 60 Thursday night in what authorities are calling a “tornado related” deaths.

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci with MyRadar posted night video of what may be the storm that took the lives of the two Oklahomans.

He warned, however, that the threat is not over.

“Friday, March 6, 2026 could feature the season’s first widespread severe weather threat along I-35 in classic ‘Tornado Alley,”’ Cappucci said in a Facebook post.

He continued, “The main hazards are large hail up to hen egg size and damaging winds, but there’s a decent chance of some tornadoes too. If you have Friday evening/night plans, have a way to stay abreast of changing weather conditions.”

