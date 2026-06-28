At least four people were killed when heavy rains brought flooding to the state of Kentucky over the weekend.

One of the deaths occurred in Jackson County while the three others were in Madison County, where authorities said a man and woman drowned in a home, KSHB reported Sunday.

Video clips showed the dire situation that included a church being severely damaged, floodwaters rushing through towns, and a washed-out bridge:

“Kentucky, I have some tough news to share. We’ve lost three people in Madison County and one in Jackson County due to flooding. Please join Britainy and me as we pray for their families during this difficult time,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D) wrote in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.

The governor’s office said Sunday there had been over 63 water rescues and 17 households were sheltering in Madison County, also noting there were road closures across the state.

Video footage showed the severe flooding in Madison County, where police said residents were found trapped inside their homes:

Beshear said, “This flooding has devastated so many communities across our state and taken the lives of four children of God, gone too soon. While we are still in the search and rescue phase, we are also working quickly to survey damage to submit a request for federal assistance. People have lost their homes and so much more, and this type of support will be essential as we work to recover and rebuild together.”

The Kentucky Weather Center’s Chris Bailey reported Sunday that some areas experienced nearly 10 inches of rain under 24 hours from late Friday into Saturday, causing major flooding.

However, he noted the weather pattern was not quite finished.

“Some showers and storms will be noted again today, especially early on. This is when another round of heavy rain producing thunderstorms is oriented from northwest to southeast across parts of central and south-central Kentucky. Flash flooding will again be possible in these areas,” he continued.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency, and his office said, “The number of cities and counties that have declared a local state of emergency has risen to 18: Bullitt, Clinton, Cumberland, Garrard, Grayson, Jackson, Jessamine, Madison, Meade, Mercer, Metcalf, Spencer and Wayne counties, along with the cities of Albany, Brandenburg, Burkesville, McKee and Muldraugh.”

The governor has urged residents to be cautious and stay off the roads if possible.