“At approximately 11:16 am, emergency personnel were dispatched to BJs following reports of a partial roof collapse. There were 27 people inside the building at the time. Two individuals were partially entrapped but were able to free themselves and safely exit the structure,” the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area while they assessed the situation:

One man who was inside the store at the time told NBC News he had never witnessed anything like it and had taken a video of a leak in the roof moments before the collapse.

“I heard the loudest bang, like, it was so loud… I didn’t know what it was. I thought maybe it was a tornado,” he said, adding he then turned and saw the roof on the floor.

More video footage showed the water flowing through the aisles and the gaping hole left in the building’s ceiling as water continued pouring down:

The Fox article said no injuries were reported and specialized rescue units worked to clear the building.

According to News 12, the store will remain closed for the time being after the collapse, which occurred over the bakery area:

Sheriff Shaun Golden said, “This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions. We commend all first responders who worked with urgency under challenging circumstances.”

“Despite the ongoing flooding and severe weather affecting our communities, all worked seamlessly together to ensure everyone was safely accounted for. Their dedication and teamwork exemplify the very best of public safety,” he added.