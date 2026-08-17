Emergency crews in central Indiana have been rescuing people, pets, and farm animals over the weekend as storms and flooding have devastated community members.

In some areas, floodwaters have begun receding, while in others they continue to rise, Fox 59 reported Monday.

“Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Fire Department conducted 56 water rescues, helping about 100 people and 46 pets get to safety,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed the catastrophic flooding that nearly reached the roofs of buildings:

Evacuations were posted over the weekend and Carmel Fire Department spokesperson Tim Griffin told WTHR that as of Saturday afternoon, approximately 40 people were evacuated along with 20 horses from a local farm.

He explained that crews went to neighbors’ homes along the river to alert them and some of the streets were completely flooded. Authorities used boats to evacuate community members.

“Some things I never thought I’d see in my 22 years. We helped one woman out of her house. She said she’d been here 50 years. Never seen floodwaters like this,” he commented.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Carmel Fire Department said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Carmel, Hamilton County, and across Central Indiana who has been impacted by the devastating flooding.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work our firefighters performed over the weekend. Serving our community is always an honor, and events like this remind us of the importance of preparation, training, and teamwork when our neighbors need us most,” the department continued, adding it was grateful to neighbors for their patience, cooperation, and support:

At least seven people died during the flooding, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Sunday:

A 4-year-old boy, three men and three women were among those who had died since the storms began Aug. 11, said Liz Woods, a spokesperson for the state Department of Homeland Security. … Heavy rains hammered Indiana over the past week, causing rivers to crest and setting records as roads and bridges were seriously damaged or washed out entirely by the rushing waters. The White River crested at more than 24 feet (7.32 meters) in the communities of Anderson and Noblesville, surpassing records set in 1913.