Report: Probe into Imran Awan Checking Whether Sensitive Govt. Info Sold to Foreign Intelligence

Paul Sperry at the New York Post gives an update on Imran Awan, the former IT staffer of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL). According to Sperry’s sources, Awan and up to four other individuals are being investigated for potentially stealing sensitive information on U.S. lawmakers and selling it to foreign governments. “Some 80 offices were potentially compromised,” he writes.

From the New York Post:

advertisement

Federal authorities are investigating whether sensitive data was stolen from congressional offices by several Pakistani-American tech staffers and sold to Pakistani or Russian intelligence, knowledgeable sources say.

What started out 16 months ago as a scandal involving the alleged theft of computer equipment from Congress has turned into a national-security investigation involving FBI surveillance of the suspects.

Investigators now suspect that sensitive US government data — possibly including classified information — could have been compromised and may have been sold to hostile foreign governments that could use it to blackmail members of Congress or even put their lives at risk.

“This is a massive, massive scandal,” a senior US official familiar with the widening probe told The Post.

Read the rest of the story here.