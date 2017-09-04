Hillary Clinton Lobbies for DACA as Obama Plans Rebuke

Within minutes of news breaking on Sunday night that President Donald Trump will likely end the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, failed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton boosted efforts by Jorge Ramos to try to sway Trump’s decision.

No time to waste – we've got to fight with everything we've got to #DefendDACA. Thanks, @jorgeramosnews, for sharing these powerful stories. https://t.co/rNtZZ4ONBy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 4, 2017

Former President Barack Obama is planning to post a message of rebuke should sitting President Trump roll back the illegal amnesty executive order DACA that Obama set in place, according to Politico.

News broke Sunday night that Trump will likely announce the end of the program. Politico reported that according to sources the announcement Trump had planned for Tuesday will be that the program will be ended, but with an effective date six months down the road. This will supposedly give Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, the time they need if they should choose to pass legislation addressing the program.

Obama launched the program in 2012 deferring immigration enforcement when it came to those who had arrived in the United States as children.

Politico reported on Monday that a person close to Obama told the outlet that the former President currently plans to post on Facebook and Twitter his response to Trump’s decision. Obama’s final formal address of his presidency included a warning that he would comment if Trump took action to enforce immigration law in regards to the so-called “dreamers.”

Since leaving office Obama has tweeted about issues including efforts to repeal his signature Affordable Care Act known to many as Obamacare, gun control, and a quote from Nelson Mandela in response to violence in Charlottesville.

“Trump could change his mind about the program between now and Tuesday, so the person close to Obama stressed that the statement he’s prepared in case of an attack on DACA could change,” reported Politico.

“Angel” mom Sabine Durden, a legal immigrant whose only son was killed by an illegal alien, tweeted out last week her continued support for ending DACA:

This urn is all I have left of my ONLY child because of ILLEGAL "Dreamer". @POTUS PLEASE #EndDACA & stop nightmares 4 🇺🇸's. #MAGA #Domhugs💚 pic.twitter.com/DZ1mlmhH1W — Sabine (@sabine_durden) September 1, 2017

During the 2016 presidential election cycle, Trump promised to end the DACA program. Trump ultimately beat Clinton to become President of the United States. Many of Trump’s supporters have continually voiced a desire to see the President bring the program – implemented as an executive order – to an end, as is within his power to do.

