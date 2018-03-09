ATF Investigating After Congressional Candidate Posts Video Cutting AR-15 in Half

The ATF is investigating after “school teacher and Democrat” Karen Mallard posted a video online which showed her cutting up an AR-15.

Mallard is trying to unseat Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) by running on a gun control platform.

She and her husband owned an AR-15, which she decided to destroy after the February 14 Florida school shooting.

On March 7 Mallard posted a video in which she assured viewers she is accustomed to being around guns and that her family always owned guns and used them for hunting. She then segues into her disdain for the AR-15 and the video shows her cutting the rifle in half:

13 News Now reports that the ATF is now investigating after many Facebook users referenced “details contained within the Sawed-Off Shotgun and Sawed-Off Rifle Act which, in part, prohibits people (except for those permitted by the act) from having a rifle that has been ‘modified to an overall length of less than 26 inches.'”

Mallard responded to those who referenced the regulations for short rifles, saying, “For all the NRA trolls out there, I finished the job according to regulation and turned it over to the police. Why are you more outraged about me taking a gun out of circulation than about our children being murdered in our schools?”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.