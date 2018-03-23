Donald Trump: ‘I Am Considering a Veto of the Omnibus Spending Bill’

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Friday that he was considering a veto of the omnibus spending bill.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.

Trump’s statement counters his White House budget director Mick Mulvaney, who told reporters yesterday that the president would sign the bill, even though it was not perfect.

“Let’s cut right to the chase: Is the President going to sign the bill? The answer is yes,” Mulvaney said on Thursday.

But the president appears to have second thoughts after the bloated $1.3 trillion spending package passed the Senate in the middle of the night. Many members of Congress already leaving Washington, DC for their break or on foreign travel.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the bill’s failure to fund the wall, frustrated that Democrats refused to budge on his funding priority.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan traveled to the White House with Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the bill, and felt comfortable that they had the president’s support.

“The President supports this bill. There’s no two ways about it,” Ryan said on Thursday.