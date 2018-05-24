Donald Trump: No Deal on Immigration Bill Unless it Includes a Wall

President Donald J. Trump vowed not to sign a bill on illegal immigration unless it included funding for a wall and strong border security.

“Unless it includes a wall, and I mean a wall, a real wall, and unless it includes very strong border security, there will be no approvals from me,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade aired Thursday morning.

Trump added he was frustrated that he did not get more funding for the wall in the last funding bill, but said that $1.6 billion was a good start.

“I can tell you there is a mood right now for very strong border security,” he said.

The president also explained his frustration with catch-and-release law loopholes, chain migration, and the visa lottery.

“It’s crazy, we have the worst immigration laws in the entire world by far,” Trump said.

He said that he wanted a comprehensive bill.

“It’s time to get the whole package,” he said.

Trump ridiculed the border security system that required thousands of judges to enforce the border.

“The whole system is corrupt, it’s horrible,” he said.