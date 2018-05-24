Citing Obama Failure, Donald Trump Pardons Boxer Jack Johnson Posthumously

President Donald Trump issued a pardon for boxer Jack Johnson, a decision that he said was the result of actor Sylvester Stallone bringing the issue to his attention.

“We righted a wrong,” the president said on Thursday. “Jack Johnson was not treated fairly and we have corrected that.”

Trump said as Stallone and members of the Jackson family watched Trump sign the pardon. Linda Haywood, the maternal great-great niece of Jack Johnson was present for the ceremony that took place in the Oval Office.

Several political figures pressed for a full posthumous pardon for Jackson, including Sens. John McCain and Harry Reid. In 2015, Congress passed a resolution supporting the pardon.

Former Presidents, George W. Bush and Barack Obama did not issue a pardon, despite requests from lawmakers and influential promoters of the sport of boxing.

“No president ever signed it, surprisingly,” Trump said. “They thought it was going to be signed in the last administration and that didn’t happen, so that was very disappointing for a lot of people.”

“It’s incredible you’ve done this,” Stallone said to Trump, adding that Johnson was the inspiration for the boxing character Apollo Creed in his Rocky movies.

“He’s truly an inspirational character,” he said. “This has been a long time coming.”

Although he was the first black heavyweight world champion of boxing, Jackson had a difficult history, convicted of violating the Mann Act by transporting a woman across state lines “for immoral purposes” while he had relationships with white prostitutes. Jackson fled the country to escape prison but returned in 1920 to serve his sentence, spending ten months in prison.

He died in a car accident in 1946 at the age of 68.

Trump said that many people believed that Jackson prison time was a “racially motivated injustice” that he felt worthy of pardoning.

“Truly one of the greatest that ever lived,” the president said about Johnson. “He overcame these difficult circumstances.”