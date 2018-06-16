Lou Dobbs: If Paul Ryan ‘Deceives’ Trump into DACA Amnesty, GOP Will Lose House Majority

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs says if President Trump is “deceived” by the Republican establishment and House Speaker Paul Ryan into supporting an amnesty for illegal aliens, it will “most certainly” cost the GOP their majority in the House.

During a segment of Lou Dobbs Tonight, Dobbs blasted a plan by Ryan and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) which would grant amnesty to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to the White House, Trump now supports the amnesty deal, though the president told reporters outside the White House on Friday that he would not sign such a bill.

Dobbs said Ryan and White House officials’ attempt to “deceive” Trump into supporting the amnesty deal would lead to a Democrat majority in the House for the upcoming midterm elections.

Dobbs said:

If Ryan and his RINOs have their way on open borders, and continue chain migration at any level, any form of lottery visas, and further deceives both the president and his voters, Ryan will have betrayed the president and the party and most certainly will have destroyed the Republican chance of holding their majority in the House. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News has reported, the Ryan/Goodlatte amnesty deal would be given to an illegal alien population that is three times the size of the actual DACA program. The plan would provide $25 billion in funding for Trump’s border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but it would not mandate the wall be built before the amnesty begins.

Additionally, Trump has previously said he would support a small, enforceable amnesty for only those illegal aliens who are enrolled in DACA if that plan was coupled with reductions to legal immigration levels, at which the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million immigrants a year.

The Ryan/Goodlatte amnesty deal, though, only temporarily reduces legal immigration to the country, while importing more foreign workers for the business lobby, Breitbart News reported.