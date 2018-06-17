President Donald Trump’s Father’s Day Proclamation

President Donald Trump proclaimed Sunday, June 17, as Father’s Day, praising the men who support and care for their children.

“Fathers across our country serve as role models for their children and families,” he wrote in a statement. “Through their examples, they display the fundamental American values of hard work and dedication, which are so important to fulfilling our potential and achieving the American Dream.”

The president noted the importance of fathers staying involved with their families and communities, promising to promote fatherhood in the United States.

“Today, and every day, we honor our fathers who serve their families with humble and giving hearts,” he wrote. “Whether we became their children through birth, adoption, or foster care, the incredible fathers in our lives generously share with us the powerful gifts of love and care through their presence and dedication.”