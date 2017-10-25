SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hollywood’s Accused Harassers, Molesters, Rapists – The Rap Sheet, So Far

by John Nolte25 Oct 20170

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal spreads like an STD throughout the entertainment industry worldwide, as the courage of those coming forward to name names inspires similar courage in others, we cannot allow ourselves to become so accustomed to the allegations that they lose their power to outrage.

Although some male victims have come forward, the alleged victims here are mostly vulnerable young women and children. Worse, so far, all of the alleged abusers are the very men whose primary responsibility in any civilized society is to protect women and children.

As a means to understand just how, yes, institutional these allegations are, here is a list (in no particular order) of the accused and their alleged misdeeds, which will be updated as needed.

Unless otherwise indicated, these stand only as allegations.

So far, 43 and counting…

Is there any doubt the entertainment industry, that Harveywood is enabling an unspeakable war on women … and children?

  1. Terry Richardson – Celebrity Photographer

Accusations of sexual harassment.

  1. Roman Polanski – Oscar-Winning Director

Admitted child rapist. Four other women claim Polanski assaulted them as minors.

  1. David O. Russell – Oscar-nominated Director

Accused of groping,on-set verbal and physical abuse.

  1. Oliver Stone – Oscar-Winning Director

Accused of groping a woman at a party.

  1. Ben Affleck – Actor, Oscar-Winning Director and Screenwriter

Multiple allegations of groping, one he apologized for.

  1. Harvey Weinstein – Oscar-Winning Producer

Removed from the board of the company he co-founded due to dozens of accusations of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, groping and rape.

  1. James Toback – Director, Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter

Over 200 sexual harassment allegations.

  1. Bob Weinstein – Oscar-Winning Producer

Accused of sexual harassing a former employee.

  1. Harry Knowles – Founder of Ain’t It Cool News

Stepped down due to allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

  1. Devin Faraci – Movie Writer at Birth.Death.Movies

Accused of sexual assault and harassment.

  1. Roy Price – Head of Amazon Studios

Resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

  1. Twiggy Ramiriez – Bass Player for Marilyn Manson

Accused of raping a former girlfriend.

  1. Tyler Grasham – Talent Agent

Resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault from his male, underage clients. .

  1. Netflix – One of the Most Powerful Companies In Entertainment

Settled $1.5 million sexual harassment claim filed by a heterosexual male executive who says he was harassed by male and female superiors.

  1. Lockhart Steele – Media Director at Vox

Fired over allegations of sexual harassment.

  1. Andy Signore – Creator of Honest Trailers

Fired due to numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

  1. David Blaine – Superstar Magician

Accused of drugging and raping a 21 year-old model.

  1. Gilbert Rozon – Judge on France’s Got Talent

Suspended over sexual harassment claims.

  1. Rupert Myers – British GQ Writer

Fired over allegations of sexual assault.

  1. John Besh – Celebrity Chef

Accused of sexual assault and harassment.

  1. Shadie Elnashai – Cinefamily Executive

Fired over allegations of rape and harassment.

  1. Hadrian Belove – Cinefamily Executive

Resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

  1. Woody Allen – Oscar-Winning Screenwriter and Director

Accusations of child molestations. No charges were filed after an investigation.

  1. Steven Seagal – Actor

Allegations of sexual harassment.

  1. Chris Savino – Creator of Nickelodeon’s Loud House

Fired over allegations of sexual harassment.

  1. Bill Cosby – Iconic Comedian, Actor

Dozens of accusations of drugging and raping women.

Below are those accused abusers who so far remain unnamed…

  1. The pigs who preyed on 13 year-old Molly Ringwald.
  2. The monster who sexually assaulted nine year-old America Ferrera.
  3. The music executives who abused and allowed the abuse of Kaya Jones.
  4. The director who sexually assaulted 16-year-old Reese Witherspoon.
  5. The director who harassed and punished Björk.
  6. The men who sexually assaulted Corey Haim and Corey Feldman as children.
  7. The man who assaulted Terry Crews.
  8. The men who assaulted James Van Der Beek.
  9. The countless, unnamed “predators” in the fashion industry.
  10. The man who sexually assaulted 16-year-old Laura Dern.
  11. The doctor who molested a 13-year-old McKayla Maroney.
  12. The TV executive who assaulted Maureen Ryan.
  13. These harassers.
  14. This A-List animal.
  15. Lady Gaga’s abuser.
  16. Gabrielle Union’s abuser.
  17. The producer who declared a 15-year-old Jennifer Lawrence “f**kable.”

 

