Hollywood’s Accused Harassers, Molesters, Rapists – The Rap Sheet, So Far

As the Harvey Weinstein scandal spreads like an STD throughout the entertainment industry worldwide, as the courage of those coming forward to name names inspires similar courage in others, we cannot allow ourselves to become so accustomed to the allegations that they lose their power to outrage.

Although some male victims have come forward, the alleged victims here are mostly vulnerable young women and children. Worse, so far, all of the alleged abusers are the very men whose primary responsibility in any civilized society is to protect women and children.

As a means to understand just how, yes, institutional these allegations are, here is a list (in no particular order) of the accused and their alleged misdeeds, which will be updated as needed.

Unless otherwise indicated, these stand only as allegations.

So far, 43 and counting…

Is there any doubt the entertainment industry, that Harveywood is enabling an unspeakable war on women … and children?

Accusations of sexual harassment.

Admitted child rapist. Four other women claim Polanski assaulted them as minors.

Accused of groping,on-set verbal and physical abuse.

Accused of groping a woman at a party.

Multiple allegations of groping, one he apologized for.

Removed from the board of the company he co-founded due to dozens of accusations of sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, groping and rape.

Over 200 sexual harassment allegations.

Accused of sexual harassing a former employee.

Stepped down due to allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

Accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Resigned due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Accused of raping a former girlfriend.

Resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault from his male, underage clients. .

Settled $1.5 million sexual harassment claim filed by a heterosexual male executive who says he was harassed by male and female superiors.

Fired over allegations of sexual harassment.

Fired due to numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Accused of drugging and raping a 21 year-old model.

Gilbert Rozon – Judge on France’s Got Talent

Suspended over sexual harassment claims.

Fired over allegations of sexual assault.

Accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Fired over allegations of rape and harassment.

Resigned over allegations of sexual harassment.

Woody Allen – Oscar-Winning Screenwriter and Director

Accusations of child molestations. No charges were filed after an investigation.

Allegations of sexual harassment.

Fired over allegations of sexual harassment.

Bill Cosby – Iconic Comedian, Actor

Dozens of accusations of drugging and raping women.

Below are those accused abusers who so far remain unnamed…

