California Licenses 800K Illegal Aliens as Motor Voter Law Looms

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over the last two years, the Golden State has licensed over 800,000 illegal aliens to drive, and as the new motor voter law AB 1461 goes into effect in 2017, anti-Trump lawmakers are vowing to fight the Trump administration on attempts to enforce immigration law.

AB 60 went into effect on January 1, 2015, inviting well over a million illegal aliens in California to apply for driver licenses with lawmaker promises that their non-citizen status would not be shared with immigration authorities.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

With the law about to hit the two-year mark, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 806,000 illegal aliens have been granted driver licenses, according to the Bay Area’s Mercury News. 14,000 of those licenses were issued in November of this year.

In 2017, new motor voter law AB 1461 will go into effect, automatically registering most licensed California drivers to vote. As the Mercury News points out, concerns have been raised about the crossover of AB60 illegal alien licensees being illegally registered to vote as a result. Some lawmakers have claimed there are safeguards against such a case.

In light of President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to secure the border and enforce immigration laws, illegal aliens and California legislators have already begun working on contingency plans.

Former Assemblyman Luis Alejo, author of AB 60, offered reassurance to illegal aliens that he had spoken with Gov. Jerry Brown’s office, the DMV, and state legislative leaders who are all “committed to protecting all the information submitted to the DMV by AB60 applicants,” according to the Mercury News. Alejo pledged to fight against the Trump administration on illegal immigration and to do “everything possible” to maintain AB 60.

AB60 licenses are said to require proof of identity, but the use of a Mexican Consular Card has been brought into serious question. A Mexican Federal Electoral Card, Mexican Institute National Electoral Card, Mexican Passport, or Mexican Consular Card are accepted as forms of ID to procure a California driver license. Several other types of foreign identification cards may be used as well.

In late 2014, Assemblyman Tim Donnelly told Breitbart News, “When I look at the list of acceptable documents and see it is to include the Mexican Consular Card, I know it is a document even the FBI has been concerned about.”

The DMV has assured illegal aliens that although U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is among agencies with the ability to access basic driver license information, no information on immigration status or whether a license was issued under AB 60 will be available, reported the Mercury News.

During the 2016 election cycle, then-candidate Trump highlighted the stories of families who have lost loved ones as a result of the actions of illegal aliens. Legal immigrant Sabine Durden was one of those “Angel Moms.” Durden’s only child Dominic was killed in 2012 when an unlicensed Guatemalan national with two prior DUIs, and illegally in the U.S., struck and killed the young black man with his vehicle.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.