Bomb Thrown at Israeli Forces at Tomb of the Patriarchs

The Times of Israel reports: An improvised explosive device was thrown at Israeli security forces at the entrance of the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron on Thursday night in the second incident this week, police said.

The attacker fled the scene after throwing the pipe bomb at a border guard station just outside the tomb. There were no injuries. The pipe bomb missed its target and fell into a Palestinian resident’s courtyard adjacent to the security station, police said. Police said they were searching the area for the perpetrator and had opened an investigation into the incident.

A similar incident took place on Tuesday outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs. There were no injuries when the culprit threw improvised explosives at Israeli border guards outside the flashpoint site. The suspect was not apprehended.

