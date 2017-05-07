France Presidential Election 2017 Livewire

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Polls have opened for the second and final round of voting in the French 2017 presidential race. Join Breitbart London for the latest news and analysis of the vote, count, and aftermath.

The late stages have been hotly contested between former leader of the Front National, now independent populist-right candidate Marine Le Pen, and En Marche! leader and key globalist figure Emmanuel Macron. In the past week the two candidates have gone head-to-head in a televised debate, and have toured the country seeking to drum up last minute support.

Follow the action as it unfolds with Breitbart London through Sunday evening into Monday morning.



