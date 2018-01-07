Sweden: One Dead, One Injured After Hand Grenade Explosion at Stockholm Metro

One man has died and a woman has been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm, Sweden.

An object now believed to be a hand grenade blew up after a 60-year-old man picked it up from the ground, leaving him fatally injured. A 45-year-old woman has also been taken to hospital with injuries, according to reports.

A bomb squad is now on the scene, combing the station for additional explosives.

Swedish media is reporting at least two people have been injured after an explosion at the Varby Gard subway station in Stockholm — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) January 7, 2018

“According to information, the injured man picked up an object from the ground,” confirmed a police spokesman.

“This had then exploded and hurt the man seriously. He has been taken to hospital.”

These comments were made before the man’s death in hospital.

The background to the incident is not yet clear: “Someone has used explosives. We do not know more than that,” remarked fire department spokesman Lars-Ake Stevelind.

A report in 2017 showed that Sweden has come to rival crime-ridden Mexico for grenade attacks since the onset of the migrant crisis, with the problem growing so acute that a hand grenade amnesty has been proposed.

This story is developing…

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery