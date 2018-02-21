Three African Men Arrested for Cannibalism in Paris Suburb

Three men have been arrested in the heavily migrant-populated Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois for attacking a man by biting at his face and then eating the pieces of flesh they had bitten off.

The men, who all originally came from the African island nation of Cape Verde, were arrested on Sunday after they attacked a man who was walking in the Hector-Berlioz alley at around 6 pm and bit off pieces his ear and lower lip, Le Parisien reports.

The victim was able to fight off the attackers, wounding one of them in the ankle, before police arrived a short time later and arrested the three Africans.

Both the victim and the injured man were then taken to Montfermeil hospital.

Clichy-sous-Bois has become infamous as one of the most troubled no-go zones surrounding the French capital. The massive riots that occurred in 2005 began in the area when a pair of teenagers running from the police killed themselves by hiding in an electric power station.

Since then, Clichy-sous-Bois has been associated with further riots, as was the case last year, and with a connection to the rising tide of radical Islamic extremism in France.

There are as many as 777 random attacks across France per day. https://t.co/w4Wdki3ZnA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 15, 2018

Many other suburbs in the Seine-Saint-Denis area have been declared no-go zones because of their high levels of crime.

The situation in some areas has become so dangerous that the publicly-owned courier company Chronopost has announced that it will not deliver packages in certain neighbourhoods due to a lack of safety for its employees.

Random violent attacks, known in France as violences gratuites, are also on the rise across the country, with some estimating that there are at least 777 random attacks per day nationwide.

Last week one random act of violence saw a man stab six people in the heavily-migrant populated 18th arrondissement of Paris before he was arrested by police, soaked in blood.