The leader of the populist Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson has proposed emulating a Danish policy that would see the demolition of some of the country’s heavily migrant populated troubled no-go zones.

The proposal is based on Denmark’s plans to break up heavily-migrant populated ghettos to combat the rise of parallel societies announced last month. Denmark’s new policies come amid heightened public awareness of migrant ghettoisation, until recently officially denied by most European governments but exposed in Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam’s groundbreaking book No Go Zones: How Sharia Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.

Sweden Democrats leader Åkesson expressed support for a similar policy in Sweden to combat the numerous no-go zones in an interview with public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Åkesson said that the government should not be focused on trying to improve the situations in the high-migrant suburbs by renovating areas but should “start over from the beginning”.

The plan would not see large numbers of people immediately removed from the area, according to Åkesson. The entire process would take place over a number of years and be a long-term solution to the current problem, which he said was much more severe in Sweden than in Denmark.

Sweden Democrats Promise to Reduce Asylum Numbers to Zero and End Chain Migration https://t.co/0ztLvh4usZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 18, 2018

The Danish government has also put forward a host of other measures in the migrant-populated neighbourhoods including doubling the punishments for crimes committed in the areas and the populist Danish People’s Party (DF) has suggested a curfew for youths under the age of 18 to prevent delinquency.

Martin Henriksen, an MP for the DF, commented on the proposal saying: “It is important that they are at home with their family instead of being out with criminal elements that can affect them in a negative direction.”

The case is not the first time Åkesson has looked to Denmark for policies that could restore order to Sweden’s no-go zones. Earlier this year, he said that the Swedish military should be deployed in troubled areas to support police who are struggling to maintain control, saying: “We should look at Denmark, allowing police to get help from military personnel.”

A recent poll has shown Åkesson’s proposals and rhetoric to be resonating with young people as the Sweden Democrats poll first among Swedes aged 18 to 34.