Canadian Black Lives Matter Leader Says White People Have ‘Recessive Genetic Defects’

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, Yusra Khogali, says that white people suffer from “recessive genetic defects,” according to a report from the Toronto Sun.

In a private Facebook post from 2015 obtained by the Toronto Sun, Khogali said that “white ppl are recessive genetic defects. this is factual.”

“White ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect their survival as a people because all they can do is produce themselves. black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to,” she continued.

Khogali bases her theory on the idea that “white people have a higher concentration of enzyme inhibitors that suppress melanin production.”

She argues that melanin is linked to high levels of fertility, strong bones, and the strength of the nervous system, making black people the “first and strongest of all humans,” whose “genetics are the foundation of all humanity.”

Last April, Khogali posted a tweet asking “Allah” to stop her from killing men and white folks,” which she later deleted.

