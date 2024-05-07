Indy Star Columnist Suspended After Bizarre Caitlin Clark Interview

A highly peculiar interview with women’s college basketball legend and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark has landed a reporter with the Indy Star a two-week suspension.

According to Gannett via Fox News, columnist Gregg Doyel has been disciplined for his part in the interaction with Clark.

“Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever,” Indy Star spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton told Fox News Digital.

The issues started last month when, before asking Clark a question, Doyel made the heart symbol with his hands that the former Iowa star is known for making.

Clark asked Doyel if he liked that. Doyel responded by saying, “I like that you’re here.”

Clark remarked that she makes the sign to her family “after every game.”

Doyel replied, “Start doing it to me, and we’ll get along.”

Doyel received a torrent of backlash on social media, leading to him posting an apology on X.

“Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature (hand heart emoji),” he wrote. “My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.”

Doyel last wrote for the Star on April 29.