CNN’s Callan: 9th Circuit ‘Overreached’ and Applied Constitutional Rights ‘To the World’

On Thursday's broadcast of CNN's "AC360," CNN Legal Analyst Paul Callan argued that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling against President Trump's immigration order

Callan said, “I think what has surprised all the lawyers who have looked at this decision is that what the court said here is that the state of Washington, because it brings students into its universities, it brings customers into its restaurants, is the representative of virtually anybody across the world who’s not an American citizen. And it extends, in some respects, the constitutional rights of Americans, that only Americans are persons in the United States, to the world. … Why would they have standing to appear in our federal court, and argue that the US Constitution protects their rights? I think the court overreached.”

