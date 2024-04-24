President Joe Biden, 81, appeared to have a difficult time on Wednesday speaking clearly during a campaign rally.

Biden, whom special counsel Robert Hur characterized as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” often struggles with gaffes.

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey recently found.

Another poll revealed 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

Only about one-quarter of voters say Biden is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term, Quinnipiac found.

Wednesday’s speech was no different when he read the word “pause” from the teleprompter instead of pausing his remarks to allow applause, video shows.

“Imagine what we could do next,” Biden said. “Four more years. Pause.”

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?" It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

Biden continued to deliver gaffes. “Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy?” Biden asked supporters.

He also claimed he “cut” the national debt during his presidency. But the national debt reached its highest point in U.S. history:

BIDEN: "I cut the national debt so far!" No, Biden has not cut the $34 trillion national debt — he has ADDED to it. pic.twitter.com/ciTzPWfAVd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

Earlier this year, Biden made the case for his reelection, arguing he is ready for four more years because “I’m in the 20th century,” he said, correcting himself before saying, “the 21st century.”

To decrease the number of mistakes, White House aides give Biden note cards and suggest he stay on a pre-written script, Reuters reported in January. His planned words are typically fully “crafted and vetted” by a host of advisers.