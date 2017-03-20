Comey: The FBI Is Investigating ‘Whether There Was Any Coordination’ Between Trump Camp and Russia

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, FBI Director James Comey stated, “the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comey said, “As you know, our practice is not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations, especially those investigations that involve classified matters, but, in unusual circumstances, where it is in the public interest, it may be appropriate to do so, as Justice Department policies recognize. This is one of those circumstances. I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

He added, “As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed. Because it is an open, ongoing investigation, and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining. At the request of Congressional leaders, we have taken the extraordinary step, in coordination with the Department of Justice, of briefing this Congress’ leaders, including the leaders of this committee, in a classified setting, in detail, about the investigation, but I can’t go into those details here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett