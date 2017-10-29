Hillary Clinton: Anyone Who Accepts Roy Moore’s ‘Bigotry and Hatred’ Should Be Held Accountable

Saturday night in Washington, D.C. at a dinner for the Human Rights Campaign, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said anyone who endorsed or accepted the “bigotry and hatred” of Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore “should be held accountable.”

Clinton said, “When the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama supports the idea that homosexuality should be criminalized, and refuses to say whether or not he thinks that LGBT people should be executed, Americans of every party, of any decency—Democrats, Republicans and independent—should line up and condemn him and those views.”

She continued, “And that includes the president, the Senate majority leader, the speaker of the House and every single elected official who endorses a candidate with those views should be held accountable.”

She added,”There is an old Mexican proverb that says tell me with whom you walk and I will show you who you are. Whether or not we are willing to accept this kind of bigotry and hatred speaks volumes about who we are as a country.”

