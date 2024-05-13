Catch and Release: Biden’s DHS Freed Illegal Alien Convicted Killer into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an illegal alien convicted killer from Colombia into the United States.

The 49-year-old illegal alien, whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not identify, was arrested in Bucaramanga, Colombia, on April 5, 2014, and charged with aggravated homicide, aggravated theft, and possession of a weapon.

In September 2016, the illegal alien was convicted and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

On November 27, 2023, United States Border Patrol agents apprehended the illegal alien after he crossed the border near San Luis, Arizona. He was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released into the U.S. interior.

The illegal alien made his way to Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

On May 6, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien at his residence in Pittsfield after learning that he was a convicted killer and fugitive in his native Colombia. He will remain in ICE custody pending his deportation from the U.S.

According to estimates provided to Congress, Biden’s DHS is releasing tens of thousands of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border into American communities every few weeks. Internal DHS data has suggested that about 85 percent of migrants arriving at the border are being released into the U.S. interior.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) have asked DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for a full numerical breakdown of all migrants released into the U.S. interior, but the agency head has refused to disclose the information.

