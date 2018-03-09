AG Sessions: ‘We’re Going to Use Every Lawful Tool We Have’ Against Oakland Mayor

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said his department would “use every lawful tool we have to push back against” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for warning illegal immigrants of a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sessions said, “This is a radical ideology. It’s contrary to the American law. The supreme law of the land is American immigration law, and it must be enforced else we will just have open borders, and that cannot be.”

He added, “We are going to use every lawful tool we have to push back against this activity. You can be sure of that. I will say, however, that ultimately, in this country, the American people have the final word. And they have got to analyze what their leaders are doing, and if they are promoting these kind of unlawful, unwise and dangerous policies, they need to be held to account. And when the political needle starts moving, I think you will see politicians start changing.”

