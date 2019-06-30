The Club for Growth is launching a five figure ad buy highlighting former Vice President Joe Biden’s record on race, including clips from his performance at the first Democrat presidential debate on Thursday.

“Joe Biden has sure done some dumb things over the years, like when he sided with racist Dixiecrats against measures to desegregate schools,” the ad states, before showing segments of Biden’s remarks from the debate. “Later he wrote the infamous crime bill, expanding the mass incarceration of a generation of black men.”

“Biden treated Anita Hill like garbage and his inappropriate behavior towards women — straight from the 1950s,” the ad says, before cutting to a scene showing the former vice president saying “anyway, my time’s up.”

At the debate on Thursday, Biden faced criticism from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) over his praise of segregationists and longstanding position on busing to desegregate public schools.

“I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground,” Harris said, “but I also believe and it’s personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senator who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.”

“It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose bussing,” she continued. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bussed to school every day. That little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate… we have to take it seriously.”

Biden tried to defend himself but only ended up muddling his record on busing and claiming he never praised racists.

The Club for Growth believes Harris pinpointed a major weakness for Biden as he seeks the Democrat nomination.

“We believe Harris’ criticisms of Biden’s past positions on key race related issues, and those that have followed by other candidates and commentators, are valid and present a major obstacle to Biden’s candidacy,” David McIntosh, the group’s president, said.

The Club for Growth has conducted extensive polling showing that black voters, who make up a large part of Biden’s base, were less inclined to support the former vice president once informed of his record.