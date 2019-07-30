Green New Deal Activists at Democrat Debate: ‘Capitalism Isn’t Working’

DETROIT, Michigan — Several hundred left-wing activists marched past the Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit, the site of the second Democratic debate, demanding a “Green New Deal” and declaring that “capitalism isn’t working.”

Breitbart News captured some of the march on video:

The march included the Democratic Socialists of America and the radical “By Any Means Necessary” group; as well as a large number of supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and a smaller contingent of fans of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). There was one lone pro-Trump counter-demonstrator.

The mood was generally festive, though some protesters were masked, and some sought confrontations with police, chanting “No justice, no peace, no racist police.” Police walked demonstrators back to the sidewalk and told them to keep moving; after a few tense moments, the protesters moved along — much to the chagrin of one of the Black Lives Matter protesters, who lamented what he described as their lack of courage.

A small group of pro-life demonstrators lined the sidewalk as well, mixing with pro-choice protesters who held signs such as, “Climate Justice Is Reproductive Justice.”

Signs also included “Abolish ICE”; “No Middle Ground Bernie 2020”; and “Detroit Demands a Green New Deal.”

One sign demanded a “Climate Debate in Houston.” Gov Jay Inslee of Washington has asked that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) hold one debate specifically devoted to the issue of climate change. Thus far, the DNC has rejected that idea.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He earned an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.