Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, Christian Pastor Rhyan Glezman, the brother-in-law of South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said the 2020 White House hopeful is “misinterpreting” the Bible in an attempt to push his pro-abortion agenda.

A partial transcript is as follows:

TUCKER CARLSON: You are, by your own description, non-political and you’re not seeking to attack your brother-in-law, but I felt it would be worth getting your view of the theology involved in this explanation of abortion. What do you think of it?

RHYAN GLEZMAN: Absolutely. Thank you, Tucker, for this opportunity to come on here. I would like to make a plea to Pete Buttigieg, my brother-in-law, that he would reconsider his position and the way he is misrepresenting scripture to push this pro-abortion platform that he is pushing. I would like to make a plea with him that he reconsider and actually open his Bible. I actually ask all people to open up their Bibles as they are watching this — turn to Psalm 139, specifically verses 13 through 16, and how can you read those passages that talks about we are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God — intrinsically, we are woven together in the woman’s womb.

I don’t know how you can read that and come out with any other understanding that life begins at conception. And what’s even more alarm is there are Christians who would stand, like mayor Pete would, and say that God condones, that God says that abortion is okay, according to scripture. That’s just absurd and outlandish to me.