New York Post Writes ‘Obituary’ for Bill de Blasio’s Campaign

The New York Post featured an “obituary” on its Saturday front page for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s now-defunct presidential campaign.

The newspaper’s front page declared de Blasio’s campaign “dead of ego-induced psychosis” and stated that the struggling campaign had been “in rigor mortis” for awhile.

Tomorrow’s cover: Here lies Bill de Blasio's failed presidential campaign https://t.co/EGGmZyTSmW pic.twitter.com/Cf3i25N6Xd — New York Post (@nypost) September 20, 2019

“In lieu of flowers, de Blasio asks for donations to his slush fund,” the mock obituary read, adding, “It died doing what it loved best: Being as far away from New York City as possible.”

The New York Post has mocked de Blasio ever since he mounted a presidential bid back in May, featuring a stock photo of people laughing on its front page.

Today's cover: Bill de Blasio officially launches 2020 presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/g973kWfGJ3 — New York Post (@nypost) May 16, 2019

De Blasio announced Friday on Morning Joe that he was ending his presidential campaign and “contributed” all he could in “this primary election.”

The Democrat New York City mayor failed to make the qualifying threshold for the most recent Democrat debate in Houston, Texas, and was polling between zero and one percent in 2020 Democratic primary polls.

De Blasio is currently serving his second mayoral term, which will end in 2022.