Live Updates*** Trump Addresses United Nations General Assembly

President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of his speech. All times eastern.

—

10:19 AM: Trump says he wants to rewrite the rules of international trade and to seek balanced trade that is “fair and reciprocal” to end economic injustices. Trump says the international trade system has been “exploited” by nations acting in bad faith. He says jobs were exported and the middle class was decimated.

10:18 AM: Trump touts the country’s booming economy and record-low unemployment rates for Hispanic, Black, and Asian Americans. He says he is rebuilding the unrivaled might of the American military while asking countries to pay their fair for defense.

10: 17 AM: Trump: “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.” He adds that it belongs to sovereign nations. He says that is why the United States has embarked on a program of “national renewal.”

10:16 AM: Trump says the free world must embrace its national foundations and not erase them. Trump: “If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation.”

Pres. Trump at UNGA: "If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation." https://t.co/UbNFKS1F56 pic.twitter.com/3eOeAl6YBR — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 24, 2019

10:15 AM: Trump is now addressing the General Assembly. Trump says the essential divide is the divide between those who thirst for control and those people and nations who only want to rule themselves. He says America prizes liberty, independence, and self-governance above all.

Trump says America is, by far, the world’s most powerful nation and hopefully will never have to use its power. He says America knows that America must be strong in wealth, might, and spirit in a world where others seek domination.

Trump is scheduled to deliver his speech at 10:15 AM:

President Trump says he blocked money to Ukraine a week before call with Ukrainian leader because he "wanted other countries to put up money." https://t.co/LOlwhKc8Ve pic.twitter.com/3k0wqrtAz0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2019

9:45 AM: Addressing reporters at the United Nation, Trump says he is beating Democrats in the polls and the only way they can try to beat him is with impeachment, which Trump calls a “witch hunt.”

Trump, at the UN, on impeachment latest: "I think it's ridiculous. It's a witch hunt. I'm leading in the polls. They have no idea how they stop me. The only way they can try is through impeachment. This has never happened to a president before." — Monica Alba (@albamonica) September 24, 2019

Donald Trump arrives at the UN, passing by our live position pic.twitter.com/QiIcFien9f — Steven D'Souza (@cbcsteve) September 24, 2019

The foreign policy establishment despises “Ugly American” Trump. Expect these types of reactions all day from the left:

With Trump’s Ukraine call, every nation at #UNGA sees the corruption of American foreign policy and our @potus as the quintessential Ugly American. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) September 24, 2019