Tulsi Gabbard Qualifies for Democrats’ Fourth Presidential Debate

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has qualified for the fourth Democrat presidential primary debate, making her the twelfth 2020 White House hopeful to satisfy the Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) requirements.

Gabbard garnered 2 percent support in a Monmouth University poll in New Hampshire published Tuesday, placing her at four DNC-sanctioned surveys where she enjoyed at least two percent support. The Hawaii congresswoman hit the other DNC debate threshold, which requires candidates score over 130,000 campaign donors.

In addition to Gabbard, other 2020 White House hopefuls participating in the October debate are: former vice president Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” Rourke, billionaire climate crusader Tom Steyer, and technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The next debate, co-hosted by the New York Times and CNN, is scheduled for October 15th in Westerville, Ohio.

News of Gabbard’s inclusion in the fourth debate comes one day after the DNC announced intensified requirements for candidates to clinch a spot at the fifth debate in November. White House hopefuls will need to garner at 3 percent or higher in four polls or at least 5 percent in a pair of early-state polls as well as enjoys the support of 165,000 campaign donors.