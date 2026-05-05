PA Gov. Shapiro: Fetterman Should ‘Get Back to What He Was Elected to Do and Reflect the Will of the People’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) responded to reporting on efforts to get Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to leave the Democratic Party by saying that Fetterman should stay a Democrat since that is the party people elected him as a member of “and continue with his service to Pennsylvania, and, hopefully, get back to what he was elected to do and reflect the will of the people.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Before you go, I do want to ask you one political question, POLITICO’s Jonathan Martin is reporting that there is a quiet but serious effort by Senate Republicans like Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) to get Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman to switch parties, to become an Independent, and caucus with Republicans. What’s your take on that?”

Shapiro answered, “Look, I don’t know what Sen. Fetterman’s going to do. I know that Pennsylvanians voted for a Democrat to represent them in the United States Senate. And so, I think he needs to honor that and continue with his service to Pennsylvania, and, hopefully, get back to what he was elected to do and reflect the will of the people.”

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