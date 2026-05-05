Vivek Ramaswamy Wins Ohio Gubernatorial Republican Primary

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy soared to victory over his opponent, Casey Putsch, in Ohio’s Republican gubernatorial primary race on Tuesday evening.

Ramaswamy, who previously ran as a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, received 297,750 votes, or 82.2 percent of the vote, while Putsch received 64,445 votes, or 17.8 percent of the vote.

The race was called by the Associated Press (AP) at 7:42 p.m.

“It is an honor, and I am proud to officially say that today it is our pleasure to become the Republican nominee for the governor of Ohio,” Ramaswamy told a crowd of supporters at his victory rally. “So, thank you, guys, for getting us to this point.”

“I believe we have a historic opportunity to lead Ohio, not just to be the best state in the Midwest — because we are already the best in the Midwest,” Ramaswamy continued. “We have a historic opportunity to lead Ohio to be the top state in the country — to raise a young family, to give our kids a world-class education, and to be the state where we revive this quaint idea that we call the American dream.”

Ramaswamy had earned President Donald Trump’s endorsement on several occasions. In February 2025, in a post on Truth Social, Trump described Ramaswamy as “something SPECIAL.” Trump also noted that he is “Young, Strong, and Smart” and would be “a GREAT Governor of Ohio.”

In another post on Truth Social from November 2025, Trump said that Ramaswamy had his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

“I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL,” Trump wrote at the time. “He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Ramaswamy will face Amy Acton, the Democrat candidate for governor in Ohio, the Hill reported. Acton is a “former state health director.”

While Ramaswamy has suggested ideas such as eliminating the income tax in Ohio, some people have referenced his “lack of elected experience,” while Acton has previously worked with Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) “during the COVID-19 pandemic.”